Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Jabil worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock worth $941,011 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

