iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,498,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,424,000 after purchasing an additional 41,909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 467,344 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,918,000 after acquiring an additional 43,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.39. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

