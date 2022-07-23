iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

