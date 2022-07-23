iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IVV stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,173,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,493. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.99.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.