iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.24. 6,173,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,402,493. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.99.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

