iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Reduced by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $233.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.61 and its 200-day moving average is $252.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

