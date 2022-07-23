iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,896,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,646.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $104.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

