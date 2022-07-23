Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $21,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

