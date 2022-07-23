IOST 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.78 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, IOST has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $253.88 million and $12.78 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,510.48 or 1.00072892 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00178565 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006713 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003893 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
IOST Coin Profile
IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.
