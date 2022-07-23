IOST 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.78 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, IOST has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $253.88 million and $12.78 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

