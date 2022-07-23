Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 125.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $297,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

