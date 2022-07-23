Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $58.81.

