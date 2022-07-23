Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.1% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $140.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

