Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,282.3% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 730,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 699,376 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,983,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,469,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 217,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 389,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 201,648 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90.

