Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.81

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and traded as high as $16.17. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 17,323 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 4,255.1% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 479,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 468,066 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 786,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 69,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

