Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.81

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and traded as high as $16.17. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 17,323 shares changing hands.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96.
Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
