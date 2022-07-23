Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $243.00 at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $245.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $211.85 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

