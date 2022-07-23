Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $211.85 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.