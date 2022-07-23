International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,271 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,012,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZIM. Bank of America cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

