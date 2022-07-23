International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

