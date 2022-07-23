International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 518 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,848,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after purchasing an additional 370,683 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,884,000. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,671,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $85.37 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.85.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

