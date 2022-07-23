International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF comprises about 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 174,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 519.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 92,633 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 65,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIE opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

