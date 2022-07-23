International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,366,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,096,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.