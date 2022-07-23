International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,334 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

