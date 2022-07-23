Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as low as C$0.47. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Intermap Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$15.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.57 million for the quarter.

About Intermap Technologies

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

