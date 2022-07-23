Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.94 million.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IPAR opened at $80.83 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

