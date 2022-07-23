Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,043,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,922 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $200,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.28.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

