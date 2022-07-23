Insured Finance (INFI) Trading Up 1% This Week

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $192,091.45 and $9.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00032321 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,272,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

