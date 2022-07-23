Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Sells 120,499 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $702,509.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,129,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,043.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,394. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 40,483 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

