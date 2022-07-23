Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. 365,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

NUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 114,061 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

