Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Position Boosted by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,552 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January makes up 0.5% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned 1.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $8,094,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $6,109,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 563.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 153,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 130,373 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 147.6% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 197,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 457.1% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53.

