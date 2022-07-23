Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Market Capitalization Achieves $345,809.06

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $345,809.06 and approximately $17,025.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,308.86 or 0.99974220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the exchanges listed above.

