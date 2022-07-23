Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $409.92

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 409.92 ($4.90) and traded as high as GBX 446 ($5.33). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 446 ($5.33), with a volume of 499,336 shares.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 410.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 435.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.43. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 541.67.

In related news, insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 1,200 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 413 ($4.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956 ($5,924.69).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

