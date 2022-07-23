IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on August 31st

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

IDACORP has a payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 21.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 123.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

