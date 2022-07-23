Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.06

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.06 and traded as low as $15.43. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 64,764 shares trading hands.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

