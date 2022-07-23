Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Earnings Results

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 70.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.12.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

