Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.18.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 31,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,065,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 408,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 310,649 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HPP opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

