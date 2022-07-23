Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Holly Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.91. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 41.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 73,180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after buying an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

