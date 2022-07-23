Höegh LNG Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Höegh LNG Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years. Höegh LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 2.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Höegh LNG Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49.

Institutional Trading of Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.74 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 398,791 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 66,687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 85,666 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

See Also

