Heritage Investment Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 37,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,317,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $437.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.32.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

