Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,693,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,205,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,675,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,457,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,912,000 after acquiring an additional 800,604 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03.

