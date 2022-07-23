Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 209,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,915. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $891.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HFWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

