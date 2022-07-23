Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $143.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

