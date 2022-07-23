Head to Head Analysis: Globe Life (NYSE:GL) & Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Globe Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globe Life and Jackson Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $5.11 billion 1.94 $744.96 million $7.16 14.06 Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.26 $3.18 billion $25.16 1.05

Dividends

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Globe Life. Jackson Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globe Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Globe Life pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jackson Financial pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Globe Life has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Jackson Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Globe Life and Jackson Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 2 1 3 0 2.17 Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Globe Life presently has a consensus target price of $110.43, indicating a potential upside of 9.69%. Jackson Financial has a consensus target price of $35.80, indicating a potential upside of 35.81%. Given Jackson Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Globe Life.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 14.18% 8.31% 2.42% Jackson Financial 29.79% 20.22% 0.60%

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Globe Life on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers whole life, term life, and other life insurance products; Medicare supplement and supplemental health insurance, such as critical illness and accident plans; and single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. This segment also provides a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, wirehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. Jackson Financial Inc. was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

