Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002248 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $246,786.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,329.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,531.85 or 0.06860125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00249034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00120481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00654660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00547214 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005965 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,408,604 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

