Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $825,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.52% of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000.

FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $20.46.

