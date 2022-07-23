Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 10,141 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,141 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.14 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 156.79%. Analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

