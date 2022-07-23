Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $679,000 Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 195.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLFD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

