Harvest Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Continental Resources accounts for 1.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Piper Sandler cut Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.48.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $63.47 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

