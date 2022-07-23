Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 4,983 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 117.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 313.0% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 268,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 203,550 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 200.0% during the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 11,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

TQQQ stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $91.68.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

