Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Reaches $31.57 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and approximately $17.59 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $46.52 or 0.00208334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 697,264 coins and its circulating supply is 678,632 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

