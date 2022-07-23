Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,558 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Foot Locker by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Foot Locker stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

